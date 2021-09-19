Women civil servants in Kabul “must stay at home unless the work can be done by the man”

British BBC broadcaster quotes Mayor Hamdullah Noman, who said the Taliban “considers it necessary for women not to work for a period of time.” Only if their work cannot be done by men, for example because they clean toilets where men are not allowed, can women continue to work.

thousand women

After the Taliban took power last month, women have already been urged to stay at home until the security situation in Afghanistan improves. Of the 3,000 civil servants employed by the Afghan local government, about a third are women.