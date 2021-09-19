Women civil servants in Kabul “must stay at home unless the work can be done by the man”
British BBC broadcaster quotes Mayor Hamdullah Noman, who said the Taliban “considers it necessary for women not to work for a period of time.” Only if their work cannot be done by men, for example because they clean toilets where men are not allowed, can women continue to work.
thousand women
After the Taliban took power last month, women have already been urged to stay at home until the security situation in Afghanistan improves. Of the 3,000 civil servants employed by the Afghan local government, about a third are women.
When the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the 1990s, women were also not allowed to work. In addition, girls were not allowed to go to school at the time. Girls are now allowed to attend primary education, but only boys are allowed to attend secondary schools.
Womens rights
After the new takeover, the Taliban said that women’s rights would be preserved, but under certain conditions consistent with Islam. Sharia, Islamic customary law, applies in the country. The Afghan Ministry of Women’s Affairs was closed yesterday and replaced by a new ministry “for the promotion of virtue”.
