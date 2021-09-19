French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. AFP Image

Instead, Australia has decided to enter into a new agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom: the AUKUS Security Pact. As part of this agreement, the country will receive a fleet of US nuclear submarines.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian evokes a “serious crisis” between the allies. “There are lies, hypocrisy, major breach of trust and contempt,” the minister said. “It cannot be between allies.” Le Drian also called the UK an “opportunist” because of its involvement in the deal.

President Emmanuel Macron decided on Friday to recall his ambassadors from the United States and Australia because of the crisis. According to Le Drian, this is a “very symbolic” action aimed at making people understand the gravity of the crisis. According to Le Drian, Macron and US President Joe Biden have yet to speak to each other about the issue.

The leaders of AUKUS countries previously explained that their pact is intended to guarantee security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.