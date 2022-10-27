The risk of Elfstedentocht and White Christmas decreases further

The high temperatures are truly exceptional. “It happened more often that it was a little warmer in October, but that we have these temperatures for a few days in a row, it is really exceptional.

Some people will appreciate the warmer weather. The heating may be absent, the weather is fine in the normally gray autumn period and this is positive for the energy bill. “Then you often think about going to the terraces and being outside. But the seriousness of the matter is that if the same situation were to happen again in the summer, it would now be back to 40 degrees,” says Middendorp.

Cold winters are rare

But can we no longer expect cold winters because of this? “You can’t determine it yet, but cold winters are becoming rarer. This will change to a longer autumn and therefore the chances of Elfstedentocht and a White Christmas are decreasing.”

Exceptional temperatures are part of climate change, explains Bart Verheggen, climate specialist at RTL Nieuws. He agrees with Middendorp that it could be nice for winter if it’s less cold, but he also wants to point out the other side of the story. “In the summer, we have already seen record-breaking wildfires, floods and heat waves.”