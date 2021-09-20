“The love of France is ineradicable,” says British Prime Minister during diplomatic clash
Relations between France and Australia have deteriorated in recent days when it became clear that a $ 30 billion deal for French submarines was not underway.
The reason? Australia has a security pact concluded with the United States and Great Britain and therefore buys American submarines.
Dagger in the back
France reacted with fury. The country has recalled the ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations, a heavy diplomatic tool.
An “angry and bitter” French minister spoke of a dagger in the back. “This sudden and unforeseen one-sided move is very reminiscent of what Mr. Trump would do.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday, while visiting New York, that his country’s love for France was “ineradicable”.
He also stressed to the journalists present “the immense importance” that Great Britain attaches to relations with France.
“Australian interest”
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also gave a press conference on the situation over the weekend, the report writes BBC. In it, he apologized for the course of events, but said he would always put Australia’s interests first.
The deal, which Australia signed with France in 2016, worried him, he said.
Biden wants to call Macron
US President Joe Biden is also reportedly trying to appease the affair. He wants to call French President Emmanuel Macron in the coming days, sources report The Washington Post.
The two have not spoken to each other in recent days.
Meanwhile, France does not seem ready to end the diplomatic feud. A source told AFP last night that a meeting between the French and British defense ministers will not take place this week.
The UK Ministry of Defense said it could neither confirm nor deny the report.
Rendezvous with Switzerland
France also canceled a meeting between Macron and the Swiss president, according to Swiss media. The French are also angry with Switzerland for deciding to buy American fighter jets, not French.
France denied that the meeting had been canceled, but Switzerland confirmed the cancellation.
