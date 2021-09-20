Relations between France and Australia have deteriorated in recent days when it became clear that a $ 30 billion deal for French submarines was not underway.

The reason? Australia has a security pact concluded with the United States and Great Britain and therefore buys American submarines.

Dagger in the back

France reacted with fury. The country has recalled the ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations, a heavy diplomatic tool.

An “angry and bitter” French minister spoke of a dagger in the back. “This sudden and unforeseen one-sided move is very reminiscent of what Mr. Trump would do.”