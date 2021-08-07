A former employee who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriately groping her has filed a lawsuit against him. The prosecution said so yesterday. She has not yet announced whether he will continue.











The woman, whose name has not been made public, is Cuomo’s former close associate who told investigators in New York state that Cuomo had already felt his chest. The incident allegedly took place at Cuomo’s official residence.

The complaint, filed Thursday with the sheriff’s office, is the first known case in which a woman has filed a formal complaint with a law enforcement agency for Cuomo’s alleged misconduct.

The former assistant was at least one of the eleven women who according to New York State Attorney Letitia James were sexually harassed by Cuomo. The governor opposes widespread calls for resignation, including US President Joe Biden, and impeachment proceedings await in the New York State Parliament.

According to the woman, Andrew Cuomo felt his chest in the New York State Executive Mansion, his official residence in Albany, NY. © AP

