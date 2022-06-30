The disappearance of Arjen Kamphuis remains a mystery: “It is only too fortuitous”
to listen Spotify† Apple podcast† Google Podcasts and ART19†
Arjen Kamphuis disappeared in August 2018 in the news† In 2019, the Norwegian police concluded that it was a canoe fatality went, but Kamphuis’ body was never found. Friends of the cybersecurity expert still have big question marks and unanswered questions. They tell their story in the Videoland series They know all about you†Kamphuis’ real friends talk to fictional reporter Nadia, who digs deeper into the case.
In this podcast, we talk with Ancilla van de Leest, one of those friends, about the series and the crowdfunding which opened a new investigation into the disappearances of Kamphuis.
Follow the Bright podcast on Spotify† Apple podcast† Google Podcasts and ART19†
Or add the RSS feed to your favorite podcast app.
Tips from this episode:
Application : iA Writer 6† One of the easiest and most comprehensive handwriting apps for the digital age. Anyone writing something that is primarily digitally created should check out iA Writer. It already had a nice focus mode and great integration with Markdown for easy linking. Now you can also use wiki links: Wikipedia-like links to easily link your own files. This way you can easily click on other text, without cluttering that text. The latest iA Writer is available for Mac, iPhone and iPad and costs 50 euros.
Series: Obi Wan Kenobi† The complete series is now on Disney+ and shows how Obi-Wan transformed into Ben and what he was up to during his unknown years on Tatooine. In this episode, we briefly discuss what we think of the series.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”