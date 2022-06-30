to listen Spotify† Apple podcast† Google Podcasts and ART19†

Arjen Kamphuis disappeared in August 2018 in the news† In 2019, the Norwegian police concluded that it was a canoe fatality went, but Kamphuis’ body was never found. Friends of the cybersecurity expert still have big question marks and unanswered questions. They tell their story in the Videoland series They know all about you†Kamphuis’ real friends talk to fictional reporter Nadia, who digs deeper into the case.

In this podcast, we talk with Ancilla van de Leest, one of those friends, about the series and the crowdfunding which opened a new investigation into the disappearances of Kamphuis.

Follow the Bright podcast on Spotify† Apple podcast† Google Podcasts and ART19†

Or add the RSS feed to your favorite podcast app.