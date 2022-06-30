Putin in Bali?

The G20 summit is a summit that brings together the nineteen richest countries in the world and the European Union. The chair of the summit, this year Indonesia, determines whether countries are allowed to attend and whether other countries are invited. In addition to Putin, there is also an invitation to Ukraine and President Zelensky.

Putin has already said he would accept the invitation to the Bali summit, but it is not yet clear whether he will attend in person or via video link.