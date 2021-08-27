Thai police chief gives strange press conference on tortured detainee: “I didn’t want to kill him” Abroad

He said it was the first time he had treated a suspect in this way BBC. There was also no question of corruption or extortion, according to Utthanaphon. “For my subordinates, I take full responsibility for what they did because I ordered them. They have nothing to do with it. They tried to stop me. Utthanaphon has denied charges that he attempted to extort the suspect. “Money is not a problem here. Never in my life as a police officer have I been corrupted.

The fact that the manager had the opportunity to wipe his street in front of an audience of millions is not a good idea for many people in Thailand. “Successive Thai governments have a long history of ignoring the most heinous police crimes against those in detention,” said Brad Adams, Asia director of the human rights organization Human Rights Watch. The Guardian. “Public confidence in the police is at an all-time low,” adds human rights organization Cross Cultural Foundation. “This underscores once again why there is an urgent need to end police immunity.”