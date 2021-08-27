“US veterans save 500 Afghans from Kabul in covert operation” | Abroad

Fri. Aug 27th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Thai police chief gives strange press conference on tortured detainee: "I didn't want to kill him" Abroad Thai police chief gives strange press conference on tortured detainee: “I didn’t want to kill him” Abroad 1 min read

Thai police chief gives strange press conference on tortured detainee: “I didn’t want to kill him” Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 70
Kabul attack turns US stocks into the red | Financial Kabul attack turns US stocks into the red | Financial 2 min read

Kabul attack turns US stocks into the red | Financial

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 107
Japan wants to build tunnel to evacuate polluted water from nuclear power plant Japan wants to build tunnel to evacuate polluted water from nuclear power plant 2 min read

Japan wants to build tunnel to evacuate polluted water from nuclear power plant

Harold Manning 1 day ago 84
The missing list of local defense personnel makes the evacuation of Kabul more difficult. The missing list of local defense personnel makes the evacuation of Kabul more difficult. 5 min read

The missing list of local defense personnel makes the evacuation of Kabul more difficult.

Harold Manning 2 days ago 88
"World's Fastest Roller Coaster" Temporarily Closed After Bone Fracture Complaints Abroad “World’s Fastest Roller Coaster” Temporarily Closed After Bone Fracture Complaints Abroad 2 min read

“World’s Fastest Roller Coaster” Temporarily Closed After Bone Fracture Complaints Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 66
World's Fastest Roller Coaster Closed After Bone Fractures | Abroad World’s Fastest Roller Coaster Closed After Bone Fractures | Abroad 1 min read

World’s Fastest Roller Coaster Closed After Bone Fractures | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 63

You may have missed

What does TESS have to offer humanity? What does TESS have to offer humanity? 2 min read

What does TESS have to offer humanity?

Phil Schwartz 34 mins ago 17
US stops Dutch longer US stops Dutch longer 2 min read

US stops Dutch longer

Queenie Bell 35 mins ago 17
"US veterans save 500 Afghans from Kabul in covert operation" | Abroad “US veterans save 500 Afghans from Kabul in covert operation” | Abroad 2 min read

“US veterans save 500 Afghans from Kabul in covert operation” | Abroad

Harold Manning 37 mins ago 27
Former NATO Ambassador: "Europe is too militarily dependent on the United States" Former NATO Ambassador: “Europe is too militarily dependent on the United States” 2 min read

Former NATO Ambassador: “Europe is too militarily dependent on the United States”

Earl Warner 46 mins ago 26