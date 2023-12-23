Teen Leaking Grand Theft Auto VI Sentenced to Indefinite Stay in Secure Hospital

British Hacker Sentenced to Indefinite Detention for Leaking Grand Theft Auto VI Footage and Launching Cyberattacks

In a landmark case, an 18-year-old hacker named Arion Kurtaj has been sentenced to indefinite detention in a secure hospital by a British judge. The young cybercriminal had leaked footage of the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI and carried out cyberattacks on various corporations.

Kurtaj was convicted for his crimes in August along with another teenager, as part of the notorious hacking group Lapsus$. The charges brought against them included hacking, fraud, and extortion.

Due to his severe autism, doctors had deemed Kurtaj unfit to stand trial. As a result, the judge ruled that he should be placed in a secure hospital until mental health professionals determine that he no longer poses a risk to the public.

Secure hospitals in the UK serve as a unique balance between psychiatric care and custody. They work as residential treatment centers, aiming to rehabilitate offenders before eventually discharging them. England and Wales currently have 60 such secure mental health hospitals.

The judge highlighted the fact that Kurtaj is considered a high risk of causing serious harm to the public due to his exceptional skills in gaining access to computers. Despite having his laptop confiscated and being on bail, he successfully hacked into the internal messaging system of the video game company and publicly released the game’s source code and clips.

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases, evidenced by the fact that the trailer received over 60 million views on YouTube within a day of being posted. The game, scheduled to be released in 2025, has drawn immense attention from gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

This case serves as a wakeup call for companies regarding the potential vulnerabilities they face from skilled hackers. It also raises questions about the challenges faced when prosecuting individuals with mental health conditions who engage in cybercrime.

As the investigation into the Lapsus$ hacking group continues, authorities will undoubtedly be looking to tighten cybersecurity measures and protect against future cyberattacks that may compromise sensitive information.

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”