Dodo Finance: Exciting online hints about three exclusive color options for Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+

Samsung Galaxy fans eagerly awaiting the release of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ smartphones may now have a glimpse into the potential color options for these highly anticipated devices. Thanks to the keen eye of sniffer dog Roland Quandt, a spare parts store has been discovered online that already offers sim trays in a range of seven different colors for the Galaxy S24 series.

The colors that are currently available include black, orange, green, purple, blue, gold, and white. Leaked press images further suggest that Samsung may be labeling the colors black, purple, and white/grey as Onyx Black, Marble Gray, and Cobalt Violet respectively.

Interestingly, the spare parts store does not feature the standard 2024 color, Amber Yellow, leading to speculation that it may be replaced by the gold option. This potentially opens up the opportunity for orange, green, and blue to be exclusive color options for Samsung’s online store, which aligns with previous leaks.

While the discovery of spare parts indicating these color options does not provide a complete confirmation, it does increase excitement and anticipation among Samsung enthusiasts. The inclusion of vibrant and unique color choices adds to the overall appeal of the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

Rumors surrounding the release date of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ suggest that they are expected to hit the market in the first month of 2024. This aligns with Samsung’s usual release schedule for its flagship smartphones.

With the revealing of potential color options for the Galaxy S24 series, enthusiasts now have even more to look forward to. As the release date approaches, it will be interesting to see how Samsung’s color choices resonate with consumers and whether they truly make a statement in the smartphone market. Until then, fans can only imagine the possibilities of owning a Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ in their favorite shade.