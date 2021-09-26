Taliban call for resumption of scheduled international flights to Afghanistan | Abroad

During the Taliban coup, which began in August, all commercial flights to and from the country were cut off. Kabul Airport has been used by Western countries to evacuate around 120,000 people with military planes. This happened after the Taliban advanced into Kabul after a lightning offensive. Western countries then quickly withdrew their citizens from the city.

The US military damaged military and commercial aircraft and the airport’s radar system before leaving the country. The airport was then repaired with the help of technical teams from Qatar and Turkey, and a first international flight landed in Kabul on September 13. On the other hand, international air traffic starts slowly.

Airlines such as “Pakistan International Airlines” and the Afghan “Kam Air” have so far carried out only a limited number of flights. If you want to get a seat on such a flight, you also have to pay a lot for it. A one-way ticket to Islamabad in Pakistan, a flight of around 40 minutes, costs over 1000 euros.

According to the Taliban, many Afghans are stranded abroad due to the limited number of international flights. “They can no longer return to their homeland,” he rings out. The airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights. The IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) offers its full cooperation with the airlines and expects all airlines and countries that previously went to Kabul to resume their flights as before, “the spokesperson concluded. word.

