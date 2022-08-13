Suspected bank robber rescued from self-dug tunnel in Rome after eight hours | Abroad

with videoA suspected thief was rescued from a self-dug tunnel in the Italian capital Rome yesterday. It may have been a matter of robbing a bank with accomplices. The tunnel collapsed, leaving the man trapped for eight hours. He was released and taken to hospital. This was confirmed by the Italian military police, the Carabinieri.



The carabinieri point out that the investigation is still ongoing, but that they “do not rule out the possibility that they are thieves”. “That’s one of the assumptions,” it seems. The burglars dug the tunnel under an empty store and likely had their eyes on a nearby bank. During the Ascension weekend, Italian shops traditionally close their doors. They may want to take advantage of it.

While digging the tunnel, the ceiling collapsed. “Help, free me! the man would have called. Rescuers then dug a second tunnel to save the man.

While he was underground, they gave him oxygen and fluids. Shortly before 8 p.m., firefighters and earthquake victims brought the man out. The victim was taken to hospital. No details are known about his condition.

“Two Neapolitans were arrested for resisting an official. Two Romans were arrested for causing damage, including one who was in the tunnel and is currently hospitalized,” police said.

Italian emergency services dug a second tunnel and gave the victim oxygen and fluids. ©AFP

