Suspect in Cleo kidnapping in Australia “acted alone” Abroad

Toddler Cleo was found in the bedroom of a house on Wednesday after a major search. Australia was under the spell of the search for the girl for weeks. This disappeared from a tent 19 days ago while camping overnight.

Detective Rod Wilde, who led the disappearance investigation, told reporters on Thursday that the suspect must be taken to hospital for injuries sustained after his arrest. According to the British newspaper The sun The man was taken to hospital twice. The man would have hurt himself. The man is currently being questioned by the police, it is not yet clear what he is accused of.

Cleo was also taken to hospital for examination, but it was found that she had not suffered any physical injuries as a result of her abduction. Then she was allowed to return to her parents, where she was visited by the inspector. He recounts the visit to local media: “She was playing in the garden: she was enthusiastic, she was laughing. She was eating ice cream and came to tell me that everything was right: it was just incredible. Cleo’s mother Ellie wrote on Instagram that “our family is back together again.”

An investigation ultimately led police to a house in the town of Carnarvon, minutes from where Cleo lives with her family. In a short video from the police, we could already see that the girl is carried away in the arms of a police officer. “We will take you to your mother and your father. Are you OK? Another policeman asked Cleo, who nodded.

Australian police have shared footage of 4-year-old Cleo being rescued.