Summer time ? Good weather remains outside, next weekend wetter and colder | Interior

Next weekend will be wetter and colder than what we have been used to for the past few days. And this as summer time begins.

Weather patterns do not indicate that the sun will get much space in the next few days. Over our country, thick cloud cover will regularly give way to milder weather. But on Thursday there is a risk of heavy downpours locally, especially inland. Most of the sun shines in the northwest.

At the moment ‘summertastic’ is still out. “The temperature is still reasonable on Saturday”, assures Wouter van Bernebeek Square weather. However, quite a few showers can occur. “Sunday we will have to deal with cold air. During the day, the temperature drops so much that it will freeze that night. This weekend it will therefore remain changeable with showers which can sometimes be violent with thunder and hail.



Sunny weather on the terrace is therefore not an option. We are more likely to have hail and wet snow. It will also stay around 5 or 6 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. “It’s too cold for this time of year,” says Van Bernebeek. “But that was last year.”

From Thursday we will also have to deal with a strong wind. Showers can then unpack strong with thunder and strong gusts of wind. ,, Saturday can bring strong gusts of wind up to 90 kilometers per hour. It won’t cause much misery, but it will still be a strong wind. » A point of light? The temperature could rise later in the week.

