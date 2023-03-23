An unemployed woman “forgets” to declare that she has been on vacation for 5 years: 33,500 euros wrongly received | Abroad

She had been on vacation in Tenerife for five years, but still received money every month from the National Employment Office (RVA), in other words: the Belgian variant of the UWV. In Namur, Belgium, a woman was sentenced on Wednesday to reimburse more than 33,500 euros in unfairly received benefits. The Walloon from Profondeville said she ‘forgot’ to report she had started a new life, but now has to repay 100 euros a month for 30 years.

It had long been clear to the labor inspectorate that the woman had left Belgium in 2017. “She had not had a vehicle registered in Belgium since 2012 and she spent most of her expenses in Tenerife. She rarely returned to visit her parents or attend job interviews, according to the inspection.

In her defence, the woman referred to an “extended holiday” on the Spanish island of Tenerife. She had met a man there, with whom she had built a life, but had “forgotten” to report him to the RVA. As a result, she fraudulently received unemployment benefits over a period of five years.

The woman now has to repay the full amount she received – 33,491 euros. According to his lawyer, this will be done through an installment plan: 100 euros per month. That is to say, she will not have repaid everything for 30 years. The Namur court also imposed a fine of 4,800 euros, including 2,400 with a 3-year suspended sentence.

