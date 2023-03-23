‘Ugly’ Shelter Dog Finally Found A Home After Viral Post | Abroad
Orange County Animal Services appealed just before the holiday season in December in hopes of finding a home for dog Lena, first named Dutchess. During this call, they expressed their sadness at the harsh comments they heard from visitors about this unique dog. “She looks so ugly”, “How much will it cost me?” and “She’ll never be adopted,” are just some of the judgments people made as they rushed past Lena’s kennel, according to the shelter.
“We know sitting in a kennel every day and watching people pass by on the other side of those bars must take its toll. It’s especially difficult when no one is watching you. When you have to watch other dogs being picked up, walked and brought home,” the shelter wrote in a post. “The heartbreaking thing is that Lena adores absolutely everyone. She runs everyday to the doors of the kennel, excited for a new day, always optimistic. For her, every day brings new people and with it new hope for adoption. Lena isn’t having a bad day. Although she was sweet, gentle, energetic and intelligent, no one wanted to give her a chance.
The post was shared thousands of times and flooded with comments from hundreds of interested people until the pup was finally introduced to his new family. The couple took Lena home and helped her through a successful operation to remove the deformities around her eyes. They regularly take him on walks and other adventures, announces Rescue Dogs Dream.
Since moving in, Lena has graduated first class from dog school and is on her way to earning other degrees. Her new family describes her as “the nicest dog they’ve ever met”, but admits she still dares to be naughty sometimes. “She treated herself to butter and cheeseburgers on the grill, but we’re working on it.”
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”