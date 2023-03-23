‘Ugly’ Shelter Dog Finally Found A Home After Viral Post | Abroad

Orange County Animal Services appealed just before the holiday season in December in hopes of finding a home for dog Lena, first named Dutchess. During this call, they expressed their sadness at the harsh comments they heard from visitors about this unique dog. “She looks so ugly”, “How much will it cost me?” and “She’ll never be adopted,” are just some of the judgments people made as they rushed past Lena’s kennel, according to the shelter.

“We know sitting in a kennel every day and watching people pass by on the other side of those bars must take its toll. It’s especially difficult when no one is watching you. When you have to watch other dogs being picked up, walked and brought home,” the shelter wrote in a post. “The heartbreaking thing is that Lena adores absolutely everyone. She runs everyday to the doors of the kennel, excited for a new day, always optimistic. For her, every day brings new people and with it new hope for adoption. Lena isn’t having a bad day. Although she was sweet, gentle, energetic and intelligent, no one wanted to give her a chance.