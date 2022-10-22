Sufficient support for Boris Johnson to enter the race for the post of Prime Minister | Abroad

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has garnered enough support to stand for election and once again become the leader of the United Kingdom. Politician and Johnson supporter James Duddridge reported as much today on Twitter.

More than 100 MPs from his Conservative party have already rallied behind him, Duddridge said. Johnson returned to London on Saturday after vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

He has yet to officially run for the leadership and premiership of the Conservative Party. Liz Truss, who recently succeeded Johnson as Prime Minister, resigned on Thursday leading to new leadership elections.

So far only party leader Penny Mordaunt has officially applied, but she is said to have less than a hundred men behind her. Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, is said to have the support of 100 Conservative parliamentarians, as does Johnson. But he hasn’t communicated yet.

Boris Johnson was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2019 to 2022. He was also Mayor of London (2008-2016).



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Liz Truss only lasted six weeks as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, last week she gave her farewell speech: