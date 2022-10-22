Biden: ‘I will veto if Republicans try to ban abortion’ Abroad

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he would use his veto if Republicans take control of Congress in next month’s midterm elections and pass laws banning abortion nationwide.

In an interview with MSNBC, Biden was asked what he would do to protect women’s rights if Republicans took control of the legislature. “Veto everything they do,” was the response from the US president.

Democrats could lose the slim majority in the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate in midterm elections in November. In the Senate, the vote proportions are basically equal (50-50), but Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has the opportunity to cast a deciding vote.

The president this week tried to mobilize his largely pro-abortion Democratic base by promising to sign a law in January guaranteeing the right to abortion nationwide. To that end, voters should ensure that the majority in the House of Representatives is preserved and elect more senators to the Senate, Biden said.

The president has been using abortion rights as a theme for Democratic voters since June. These rights were then severely restricted by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. This verdict recognized women’s constitutional right to abortion for decades. Biden condemned the court’s new ruling and immediately called on voters to vote en masse in November to guarantee abortion rights.

Sign laws

Republicans overwhelmingly oppose abortion. To get a nationwide ban, they’ll have to pass laws, which won’t go into effect unless Biden also signs them. “The president must sign them. But I veto them,” Biden said.

According to a poll conducted at the end of September by the Reuters and Ipsos news agency, the national right to abortion is the subject that influences their vote the most for only 8% of Americans. Inflation is a more important theme: 27% of respondents mentioned it as the most important criterion to determine their vote.