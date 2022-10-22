Capitol investigators seek testimony from former President Trump | NOW

The Commission of Inquiry into the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol in Washington is seeking testimony from former President Donald Trump. Thousands of protesters stormed the Capitol that day to end what they see as an illegal election defeat of Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives Investigative Committee is asking Trump to testify “on or about November 14”. Before this testimony, he must also provide documents, in particular on the communication with the government and the extremist groups.

According to the commission, there is “overwhelming evidence” that Trump stirred up the storm by making false claims about the conduct of the presidential election, which was allegedly fraudulently disadvantaged. He also allegedly tried to persuade the Justice Department, MPs and Vice President Mike Pence to tamper with the results.

Commission Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chairman Liz Cheney know what they are asking for. “We realize that subpoenaing a former president is a big historic step. We don’t think about it lightly.”

It’s unclear if and how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena. On Friday, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison and fined for contempt of parliament. He ignored the call for evidence from the Board of Inquiry which is now subpoenaing Trump.