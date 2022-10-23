China’s Former President Suddenly Removed from Office at Party Congress | Abroad

with videoChinese leader Xi Jinping today concluded the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China. In front of 2,300 delegates, former President Hu Jintao was suddenly deposed.



October 22, 2022



A rather remarkable scene in the Chinese capital Beijing. At China’s largest political rally, shortly before the vote on constitutional amendments, former President Hu Jintao was conspicuously removed from the podium by hall guards, where he sat next to Xi Jinping. , apparently against his will. Jintao is not necessarily a strong supporter of the incumbent president.

State media later reported that Hu was “not feeling well” and had to leave the room as a result. “His employees escorted him to a room to rest, after which he felt much better,” a reporter from the news agency tweeted. Xinhua. Comments about Hu on Chinese social media have since been deleted.

Hu Jintao is abducted because “he was not feeling well”. © AP / Andy Wong



“Dare to Fight”

Over the past week, 2,300 delegates have spoken behind closed doors on who will lead China. “Dare to fight for victory, work hard to get ahead,” Chinese leader Xi told his party colleagues. The 69-year-old party president and general secretary is set to be re-elected tomorrow as the party’s chief executive after two terms.

It was the twentieth party congress of the Communists, who have ruled China for more than seventy years. At meetings in the capital Beijing, the hundreds of members of the party’s Central Committee were officially elected by delegates from across the country. This is considered a formality and not true free elections.

