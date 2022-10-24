Boris Johnson steps down from leadership fight, road seems clear for Rishi Sunak

Correspondent Arjen van der Horst:

“You saw that Johnson was having a much harder time getting support from party members than Sunak. Sunak had already crossed the 100 vote mark on Saturday morning, with Johnson the counter at around 50. Last weekend he There were a few right-wing heavyweights who backed Sunak, including Suella Braverman, the home secretary who resigned on Wednesday.She is normally seen as a Johnson supporter, so it was writing on the wall.

Johnson threatened to face the same problem as Truss, who was more popular with the Conservative constituency than with his own faction in the House of Commons. Johnson hinted as much in his statement as well. He is convinced that he could have won, but as he says: I don’t want to become prime minister with a divided faction. But there has also been a lot of pressure from party donors who want them to field Sunak as the unity candidate.

Other than Sunak, Penny Mordaunt is still in the running and we don’t know what she’s going to do. Sunak is seen by many Johnson supporters as Judas, who stabbed Johnson in the back upon resigning as Treasury Secretary this summer. It is therefore possible that the members who supported Johnson will now defect to Mordaunt. But there is a very good chance that Sunak will be prime minister the next day.”