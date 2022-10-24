Boris Johnson steps down from leadership fight, road seems clear for Rishi Sunak
ONS News••Amended
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stepping down from the Conservative Party leadership contest. This paves the way for former finance minister Rishi Sunak to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.
Johnson, who resigned as prime minister this summer after a series of scandals, said in a statement he believed he had a good chance of returning to Downing Street next week. He also says he could offer the Conservative Party a victory in the 2024 legislative elections.
However, he does not run for the post of party leader, which automatically leads to the post of prime minister. “Unfortunately, in recent days I had to conclude that it would not be the right decision. You cannot govern effectively without a united party in parliament.”
‘Non Aligned’
Johnson says he has tried unsuccessfully in recent days to align himself with the other two candidates, Sunak and Penny Mordaunt. The Conservative Party will vote on Truss’s succession the next day.
With Johnson out of the race, Sunak (42) appears to be the best candidate. Unlike Mordaunt, he is guaranteed the 100 statements of support from MPs needed to participate. He has nearly 150, according to the BBC, more than enough to run for leadership.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”