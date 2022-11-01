SpaceX wants to make the first spaceflight with the largest rocket in the world in December | Technology

Space company SpaceX wants to make the first spaceflight with its giant Starship rocket in early December, the news agency reports Reuters . The rocket has an important role in the planned lunar missions of the American space agency NASA.

The Starship rocket is the largest rocket in the world and is named after its 50-meter-high upper part. This is the part with which space travel can be performed. The lower part is the 69 meter high Super Heavy rocket stage with which Starship can be launched.

NASA is closely monitoring the test launch. The rocket is very important for the Artemis space program. The space agency has signed a contract with SpaceX to bring astronauts and cargo with Starship to the Moon around 2025.

SpaceX has independently conducted several test launches with Starship and the Super Heavy rocket stage. In December, the intention is for the rocket to be launched as a whole for the first time.

Before the launch can take place, SpaceX must still obtain approval from the authorities. Problems arose with the engines during a previous test. SpaceX must first prove that these issues have been resolved before the company is granted permission to launch the rocket.

If approved, the launch will take place from SpaceX’s launch pad in Texas. Starship and Super Heavy rocket stage are fully reusable. After launch, both land back on Earth to be reused for another launch.

