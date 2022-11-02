Reuters

ONS News• yesterday, 9:56 p.m. •Amended today, 02:19

In Denmark, the centre-left bloc led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen appears to retain a majority in parliament. According to Danish public broadcaster DR, Frederiksen’s Social Democratic Party has once again become the largest party, with more than 27% of the vote. This is the best result for more than twenty years.

The party is therefore by far the largest party in Denmark. The second party in the country, the liberal Venstre, obtained more than 13%, according to DR.

According to DR, the left bloc won 87 seats in parliament. This election seems to play a key role for the votes of the Faroe Islands and Greenland. Together they are entitled to four seats. Three of them should all go to the left block.

This brings the left bloc to 90 seats, enough for a majority.

Broad coalition

The Danish broadcaster speaks of “one of the most exciting election results” of all time. Earlier in the evening, it looked like former Prime Minister Rasmussen’s new moderate party would play a key role as neither left nor right would win a majority. But the majority of the left does not need this key role.