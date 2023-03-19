Serbia and Kosovo have agreed on a plan to normalize relations between the two countries. The plan was developed by the European Union. The head of EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, announced on Saturday evening after twelve hours of negotiations that the two countries had reached an agreement. He also warned that there were still issues at stake on which the parties did not agree.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but the country does not recognize the sovereignty of its former province. This still regularly causes tensions. At the end of 2022, tensions between Serbs and ethnic Albanians in northern Kosovo were high. This happened after the arrest of a former policeman of Serbian origin.

Borrell first held talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. These conversations were separate from each other. Afterwards, the three parties entered into a discussion. “Despite the differences of opinion, it was a decent conversation,” Borrell said. Kosovo reportedly promised some form of autonomy for ethnic Serbs in Kosovo during the talks.

Serbia does not have to recognize the independence of Kosovo in the EU plan. However, the country should accept the current borders. Nor should Serbia thwart Kosovo’s desire to join the UN.

