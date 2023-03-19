Man sends bailiffs to airport for compensation from Wizz Air
The man told the BBC that he would fly to Faro, Portugal, with his wife and three daughters. On the morning of departure, he suddenly received a message from the airline that the flight had been cancelled.
“No further explanation was given, no alternative was offered and no apology was offered,” the victim said.
‘Shocking’
The man called the airline’s behavior “shocking” and “chaotic”.
“I had to wake up my daughters that day and tell them we weren’t going on vacation anymore,” he says. But since the rest of the trip had already been paid for, he decided to book another flight to his destination the same day. The cost of it: about 5000 euros.
After his return, he tried to recover the costs incurred from Wizz Air, but he said he could not count on cooperation. According to him, it took two months before he was reimbursed for the costs of the initial flights. The company did not want to reimburse the additional costs.
So he decided to take the matter to court, where he was right. But then Wizz Air would have ignored the judgment of the case.
Seize the plane
As a last resort, the man decided to send bailiffs to the airport. With success. “At the Wizz Air counter, the choice was made: hand over the money or seize the goods. It could have been chairs, tables, computers or maybe a plane,” he joked.
“More and more companies think they can treat their customers like crap. I hope I can send a message to everyone: if you persevere, you will get what you are entitled to. Even if you’re fighting big business.”
