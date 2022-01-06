“Schools in Suriname start on January 7th”

Suriname’s Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday that the second term of the school year will begin on Friday, January 7, 2022. Statutory regulations of two weeks vacation have been observed for this. The Council of Ministers (RvM) has decided not to close the doors of schools for the moment, despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections.

There are protocols that people work with and everyone must adhere to the MoHanA protocols. Not only at school, but also at home, people have to play by the rules. The management of the department advises parents not to leave their children on the street unnecessarily.

However, vaccination is still recommended, but not everyone is willing to be vaccinated. It is still a major challenge for the ministry. Schools still operate with groups of 15 students.

In the meantime, the ministry has also started transporting teachers who must go inside. Backcountry schools will also start classes on Friday January 7th.