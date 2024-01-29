Title: “Rwanda Bill faces staunch opposition in House of Lords as government seeks to limit legal challenges against asylum seekers”

In a significant showdown in the House of Lords, Rishi Sunak’s flagship policy, the Rwanda Bill, is being put to the test. This important piece of legislation, aimed at addressing legal challenges surrounding the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda, is facing intense criticism and opposition from various quarters.

Peers, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, have condemned the principles of the bill, with the Liberal Democrats even seeking to completely scrap it. They argue that the bill could undermine the UK’s reputation as a protector of those in need and may fail to address the root causes of illegal migration.

These concerns have prompted peers to pledge their intention to remove key powers from the bill as it progresses, effectively putting it under scrutiny. Recently, the House of Lords even called for a UK-Rwanda treaty to be delayed until Rwanda improves its asylum procedures, adding to the mounting pressure on the government.

Key votes on the contentious legislation are expected next month, but it is likely that any changes made by peers will be overturned by the House of Commons. The government hopes to have flights to Rwanda running by the spring, but the future of the bill remains uncertain.

The bill’s critics, including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, have labeled it as “damaging” to both the UK’s reputation and the welfare of asylum seekers who require protection. Lord David Blunkett, former Labour home secretary, described the legislation as “shoddy,” asserting that it unfairly targets asylum seekers instead of the criminal smuggling gangs.

However, Conservative Lord Hannan believes the bill, albeit imperfect, is part of a comprehensive set of measures intended to discourage illegal migration into the UK. On the other hand, former Conservative Chancellor Lord Clarke has cautioned against declaring Rwanda a safe country, citing contrary rulings from the Supreme Court.

Insisting that the Rwanda Bill is necessary to safeguard vulnerable people from violent criminal gangs, Downing Street remains determined in its position. Despite ongoing divisions among Conservatives, with two deputy chairmen resigning to vote for rebel amendments, the bill ultimately received substantial support from over 60 Conservative MPs in the final round of voting in the Commons.

As the political battle rages on, the recent poll funded by an anonymous group has projected a Labour majority. This backdrop adds an additional layer of complexity to the ongoing debate, fueling speculation about the future of the Rwanda Bill and its potential implications.

As the legislative process unfolds, it remains to be seen how the competing viewpoints will shape the future of this controversial bill.

