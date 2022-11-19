Russian air provides winter sting: First (wet) snow spotted in Drenthe | Interior

Cold, dry continental air from Russia will reach our country tonight via Poland and Germany, causing a “pinprick of wintry weather” this weekend, meteorologists from Square weather. “In the south and southwest it will remain mild, but in the rest of the country the temperature will drop below zero tonight,” Wouter van Bernebeek said earlier today. ,, Tomorrow morning it will be around -1 to -3 degrees, but due to the east wind it can be -5 to -10, so really winters. It’s also beautiful, a kind of winter sports weather but without the snow.

The latter is except for the provinces of Groningen and Drenthe. The first snowflakes were already observed there on Friday evening. There is no question of snowy landscape yet, it is mostly wet snow.

This video was shot in Emmen.

The first winter precipitation is a little earlier than last year. Then on November 26, sleet was reported in the center and east of the country.

Although it will remain dry on Saturday, heavy rain showers will come from the southwest on Sunday afternoon. The temperature then rises gradually from the south to about 6-8 degrees. In the northeast, it will remain between 0 and 3 degrees for a long time. “In the northeastern provinces, it can lead to snowfall later in the afternoon and evening. Then it’s white for a while, but that snow melts again almost immediately. It’s not not like people are going to wake up to a white world Monday morning.”

After the weekend the cold disappeared again and we find ourselves in very changeable weather. Winter is just as far away, say meteorologists.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”