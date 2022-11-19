Climate editor Heleen Ekker in Sharm-el-Sheikh:

“Virtually all climate summits end only on weekends. And in the final phase, the contrasts are usually still great. But as fundamental as it is now, always on Saturday, it seems exceptional.

According to the EU, the target of a maximum warming of 1.5 degrees seems to be under discussion. Negotiations on a fund for climate damages mainly focus on the countries that will be able to claim it in the future. The EU indeed finds it unbearable that rich countries like Qatar or Saudi Arabia can also claim such a compensation fund.”