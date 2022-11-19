Princess Charlene again first lady, but Prince Albert’s ex raises tensions | Tell me

19 nov 2022 om 14:19

Princess Charlene of Monaco, wife of Prince Albert, retired from advertising for a long time due to fatigue. She is now frequently seen again in public life. Most likely, she will also be present on Saturday at the Fête du Prince, the Monegasque national holiday. However, there would still be a lot of tension within the family.

“The Monegasques love me more than they love Charlene”, exclaims Nicole Coste in an interview with the Daily Mail. The 50-year-old French fashion designer is Prince Albert’s ex. They dated for five years from 1997 and had a son Alexander (19) together.

The conversation with the newspaper will take place in 2021, when Albert’s current wife, Charlene (44), has to rest due to fatigue. In a clinic in South Africa, she is being treated for the health problems she has after a jaw infection. It looks like it’s time for Coste to seek some publicity.

After six months in South Africa, Charlene returns to Monaco, but the Head of State Albert is often only seen on public occasions. The princess is still in a clinic. Albert speaks of “physical and mental exhaustion”. “She felt overwhelmed and unable to cope with her official duties, her daily life and her family life.”

The hostile declarations of the former Coste d’Albert will not have helped anything here. The fashion designer says Charlene’s health issues are ‘karma’. “I don’t care if she’s not doing well,” she told the newspaper. “Monegasques respect me and I am close to Albert.”

Coste met the prince in 1997, but in 2000 Albert met Charlene. The line between these two relationships is blurred, which may have contributed to Coste’s distaste for the princess.

Nicole Coste in 2015 on the beach of Saint-Tropez. Photo: BrunoPress

Coste claims that Charlene opposes her family on purpose. She says the princess deliberately moved Alexander’s bedroom to their residential palace in the staff wing, away from the family. “I really have no words for this kind of action,” Coste says.

Prince Albert responds to the controversial interview, but does not deny anything. He simply says, “Obviously I didn’t know she was going to tell me that. It wasn’t appropriate and I was furious when I read it.”

Despite his negative statements about Charlene, Coste is still good friends with the prince. He gave her a house on the French Riviera and she received a generous alimony. Albert still has good contact with his son and sees him regularly.

Prince Albert (left) with his daughter Jazmin and son Alexander. Photo: Nicole Coste

With his bold statements, Coste seems to want to discredit his ex’s current wife. Rumor has it that she wants to become first lady and take Charlene’s place.

The fashion designer lives in Paris, but is increasingly seen in Monaco. For example, in January, she was at the festivities of Sainte-Dévote, a public holiday in Monaco. An event where Charlene would have appeared, if she had not been sick.

Albert also meets his ex and their son. They recently reunited in New York. Also among them was Albert Jazmin’s daughter, whom the prince had with American waitress Tamara Rotolo.

A photo of the three was taken by Coste, who apparently also accompanied the trip to the United States. “A father king”, writes the fashion designer. A contemporary family yes, but who keeps people busy.