Turkey bombs villages in Syria ‘in retaliation’ for Istanbul attack | Abroad

Turkey shelled communities near the northern Syrian town of Kobani on Saturday night. They point to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and an NGO. Turkey announced on Tuesday that it would carry out strikes against targets linked to the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) following the recent attack in Istanbul. Six people were killed and more than eighty injured.

According to the Turkish government, the PKK and the Syrian-Kurdish militant group YPG could be behind the attack in Istanbul. The PKK denies it.

The US-backed SDF reports that two densely populated villages in northern Syria have been hit by the shelling. At least six Kurdish SDF fighters were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Six fighters from the regime’s camp in Syria were also killed. Nothing is yet known about the material damage.

Turkey has not yet officially confirmed that it is behind the bombings in Syria. But the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a Twitter post that “the time for retaliation has come”. This title was on a photo of a fighter jet taking off. Shortly after, the account also posted a short video of an apparent bombing.

According to Turkish defense sources at the news agency Bloomberg that they have permission for the bombing from Russia, which controls parts of Syrian airspace.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”