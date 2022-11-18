Supposedly extinct black-necked pheasant pigeon spotted again after 140 years | Animals

The black-necked pheasant pigeon appeared in Papua New Guinea. Everyone thought the exotic pigeon species was extinct, but for the first time since 1882, images of the bird have been made again.

Three researchers spent a month looking for the birds on Fergusson Island in September. They almost gave up when they got a tip from local residents. They claimed to have seen the exotic bird around the highest mountain on the island.

Scientists went to this mountain, Mount Kilkerran, and set up twenty camera traps. Ultimately, the black-necked pheasant pigeon can be seen in footage made in the woods.

“It was as if we had found a unicorn,” says one of the researchers. “We’ve dreamed of it all our lives.”

“We looked carefully at all the photos taken and suddenly I saw the bird. For the first time in 140 years, we captured this pigeon on camera.”

The black-necked pheasant pigeon was last spotted in the 19th century. After that, everyone assumed the bird was extinct.

Scientists believe that the population of pheasant pigeons on Fergusson Island is very small and hope to capture the bird. With their research, they want to protect the remaining black-necked pheasant pigeons.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”