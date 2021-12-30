Rising tensions: Biden and Putin remember Thursday | Abroad

Partly because of rising tensions around Ukraine, the US and Russian presidents will meet by telephone on Thursday. According to spokespersons, Putin would have asked for the continuation. They also had many contacts on this subject at the beginning of December.











Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are trying to calm their growing feud. Earlier this week, it was announced that there would be a meeting on January 10 between diplomats from the two countries to discuss, among other things, the friction over Ukraine. Biden recently spoke with several European leaders about the situation on the Ukrainian border. He will also soon meet Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, a spokesperson said.

unwavering support

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Foreign Affairs) has already met with him on Wednesday. He would have underlined to Zelensky the “unwavering support” of the United States for “the independence, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine”, in particular in the light of the constitution of Russian troops at the border, which is watched. suspiciously in the west.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have been strained for years. The Russians annexed the Ukrainian peninsula from Crimea in 2014. Moscow also supported Ukrainian separatists who were creating their own mini-states in the east of their country and fighting the pro-Western government in Kiev. Moscow has dismissed reports of a possible invasion as an attempt to create unrest.

