German study: Europe grapples with worst bird flu outbreak in history

became a guard

Thijs Kuiken, professor of comparative pathology at Erasmus University, is worried. First, because this so-called highly pathogenic has become a guardian. When highly pathogenic avian influenza first entered our country in 2005 via free-living birds, it initially seemed temporary. The virus has come, gone and sometimes returned.

“This year, the virus has not left Europe. It is remarkable. This is the first time.”

More dangerous

Second, the virus seems more dangerous. More and more birds are succumbing, such as knotted sandpipers. Other animals can also die, such as foxes.

At the same time, there are disturbing stories from China and Laos. There has been an increase in the number of people infected with another variant of bird flu, not H5N1, the main variant currently circulating in Europe, but H5N6. This is genetically very similar but with a different N protein on the surface of the virus. Last year, 5 people were infected, this year the count stands at 29. Ten people died from an infection with H5N6.

Genetically, the H5N6 variant is almost the same as the virus circulating in Europe. They all descend from the common ancestor who was born in the 1990s on an intensive poultry farm in China.