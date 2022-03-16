REREAD | UN chief: Nuclear conflict can no longer be ruled out, ‘Biden plans visit to Europe’ Abroad

The most important news at a glance:

– US President Joe Biden plans to travel to Europe to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The trip should take place in the next few weeks. The president would go, among other places, to Brussels, where the European Union and NATO are located.

– Ukrainian President Volodomir was due to address the Council of Europe today but had to cancel at the last minute due to “very urgent unforeseen circumstances”. It is not known exactly what these circumstances are.

– The new round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian negotiator Michajlo Podoljak shares that the talks are difficult.

– In the past 24 hours, 500 new Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the Netherlands, bringing the total to 6,700. At the same time, a total of 17,000 reception places have been provided by the municipalities.