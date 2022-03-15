The son of dictator Berdimuchamedov becomes the new president of Turkmenistan | Abroad

Tue. Mar 15th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

'An Escape': Jewish Russians flee to Israel ‘An escape’: Russian Jews flee to Israel 2 min read

‘An escape’: Russian Jews flee to Israel

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 58
Melting permafrost on the seafloor near the Arctic is creating skyscraper-sized 'chasms' and collapsing ground Melting permafrost on the seafloor near the Arctic is creating skyscraper-sized ‘chasms’ and collapsing ground 2 min read

Melting permafrost on the seafloor near the Arctic is creating skyscraper-sized ‘chasms’ and collapsing ground

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 108
Taiwan grounded dozens of fighter jets after crash Taiwan grounded dozens of fighter jets after crash 2 min read

Taiwan grounded dozens of fighter jets after crash

Harold Manning 1 day ago 66
Power supply to Chernobyl nuclear power plant restored, staff still incarcerated Power supply to Chernobyl nuclear power plant restored, staff still incarcerated 1 min read

Power supply to Chernobyl nuclear power plant restored, staff still incarcerated

Harold Manning 1 day ago 79
Power supply to Chernobyl nuclear power plant restored, staff still incarcerated Power supply to Chernobyl nuclear power plant restored, staff still incarcerated 1 min read

Power supply to Chernobyl nuclear power plant restored, staff still incarcerated

Harold Manning 2 days ago 91
The ramshackle rust bonk is back: The world's longest car is now even longer | Car The ramshackle rust bonk is back: The world’s longest car is now even longer | Car 2 min read

The ramshackle rust bonk is back: The world’s longest car is now even longer | Car

Harold Manning 2 days ago 100

You may have missed

Bad news for 'New Amsterdam' fans Bad news for ‘New Amsterdam’ fans 1 min read

Bad news for ‘New Amsterdam’ fans

Maggie Benson 43 mins ago 27
Russell niet onder de indruk van Drive to Survive: "Heb er gemengde gevoelens over" George Russell Isn’t Impressed With Drive to Survive: ‘I Have Mixed Feelings About It’ 2 min read

George Russell Isn’t Impressed With Drive to Survive: ‘I Have Mixed Feelings About It’

Queenie Bell 45 mins ago 28
The son of dictator Berdimuchamedov becomes the new president of Turkmenistan | Abroad The son of dictator Berdimuchamedov becomes the new president of Turkmenistan | Abroad 2 min read

The son of dictator Berdimuchamedov becomes the new president of Turkmenistan | Abroad

Harold Manning 49 mins ago 30
At 365 km/h on a Kawasaki H2R on a provincial road! At 365 km/h on a Kawasaki H2R on a provincial road! 2 min read

At 365 km/h on a Kawasaki H2R on a provincial road!

Earl Warner 50 mins ago 30