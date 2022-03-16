North Korean missile explodes in midair after failed launch

A North Korean missile exploded in mid-air after a failed launch. This is reported by the South Korean military. The missile was reportedly fired from an air base near the capital Pyongyang.

Although official details are lacking, the missile exploded at an altitude of around 20 kilometers, according to a senior South Korean military man who wishes to remain anonymous. The cause of the explosion is unknown, he said.

This is already the tenth missile test conducted by the country this year. On March 5, the South Korean army and the Japanese army reported also a launch† According to Tokyo authorities, the missile hit the Sea of ​​Japan on the eastern side of the Korean Peninsula.

In recent months, Pyongyang has increased missile tests. This was presumably done to pressure the West to renegotiate.

Last week, the United States and South Korea warned that North Korea was planning to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) soon. The Pentagon suspects the Hwasong-17 will be touted by North Korea as a space rocket, but the missile can also hit ground targets, the Americans say. The missile can cover a distance of around 15,000 kilometers, which means that the United States can also be reached.