Protests in a tense atmosphere on Brazil’s independence day

Correspondent Marc Bessems:

“Bolsonaro addressed his supporters in Brasilia and will also do so in São Paulo, where he will speak at around 9 p.m. Dutch time on Avenida Paulista, the most famous street in the city. We see footage. protests across the country, where pro-Bolsonaro protests tend to be larger than anti-Bolsonaro protests. “

“The tension is high, but the protests are still peaceful. The Supreme Court of Brasilia has not been stormed, which some feared, but it is still early. And later in the day, his speech in São Paulo is another moment when the occasion “Brasilia, the president delivered a speech in which he again threatened the Supreme Court. The already toxic relationship between Bolsonaro and the Chief Justices could only deteriorate further. “

“The central question is: does he manage to give the impression with today’s protests that many people are behind him? He needs this because he’s weak. In any case, it seems that he has known a lot of people today. from São Paulo were picked up by buses and brought into town. Anyway, I expect to see today that Bolsonarism is still alive. And we already knew it. “