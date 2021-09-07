European Commission demands sanction against Poland over controversial disciplinary chamber

The European Commission is going to the European Court of Justice to demand a fine against Poland. According to the Commission, the country has failed to demonstrate that it has ended the controversial disciplinary chamber of judges.

Poland and the Commission have been in conflict for some time over the independence of the Polish judiciary. The disciplinary chamber is to be mainly composed of judges who have criticized the government and the reforms. It is a thorn in the side of the European Commission, which defends the independence of the judiciary. Earlier this year, the European Court of Justice ruled that the disciplinary chamber violated European law.

Disassembled

Last month, Poland said it would back down, the disciplinary chamber would be dismantled. It now appears that the Commission is not satisfied with this. Poland would not have explained correctly how the Disciplinary Chamber will be dismantled.

In addition, the country would still violate European rules. For example, according to the Commission, Poland recently initiated disciplinary proceedings against a judge. “I have always said that the Commission would not hesitate to take the necessary measures to ensure that European laws are respected,” said European Commissioner Didier Reynders.

The European Court of Justice will re-examine the case and may then impose a sanction. Poland will then receive a fine which increases every day as long as it does not comply with European legislation.