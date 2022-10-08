President Macron asks the French not to panic over fuel shortages | Economy

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging the French not to panic over fuel shortages in France caused by strikes at oil refineries.

As a result, pumping stations have completely dried up in some parts of the country, notably around Paris and in northern France. Concerns over fuel shortages have caused long lines of motorists at gas stations.

Strikes at French refineries began last month. Macron said the government was releasing strategic fuel supplies to supply gas stations. He has also declared since the European summit in Prague that he hopes that an agreement will soon be found between unions and employers to end the strikes.

French Transport Minister Clément Beaune announced on Friday that tankers will be allowed to deliver fuel to service stations on Sundays. Normally, these trucks are not allowed to circulate on Sundays.

French Energy Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said more than 80% of French pumping stations had no problems. She called on the population to have confidence in the government’s measures, in particular the release of strategic stocks.

