North Korean exercises with fighter jets along the South Korean border

AFP

ONS News• yesterday, 3:50 p.m.

North Korea conducted firing exercises with fighter jets along the South Korean border. So say the authorities in Seoul. South Korea responded by sending 30 fighter jets to its own border area.

North Korea deployed eight fighter jets and four bombers in the exercise. It is “highly unusual” for North Korea to hold such a fighter jet exercise near the border, writes the AP news agency.

There was no clash between the planes of the two countries, says the South Korean army. It was not reported how far from the border the North Korean exercise took place.

The most closed country in the world continues to threaten nuclear attacks.

North Korea has carried out several ballistic missile tests in recent weeks. At least six rockets were fired in the direction of Japan in two weeks. Yesterday, two short-range missiles were reportedly launched and landed in the Sea of ​​Japan.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang fired a long-range missile over Japanese territory. The projectile reached an altitude of 1000 kilometers and ended up in the Pacific Ocean 3000 kilometers off the coast.

Condemnation by Japan and the United States

The North Korean tests would be a response to joint military exercises by South Korea, Japan and the United States.

North Korea’s exercises have been strongly condemned by Japan and the United States. “This absolutely should not be tolerated,” Japanese Prime Minister Kishida said. America has warned that Pyongyang will become even more isolated if it continues testing.