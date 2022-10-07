EU Mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Twitter / @EmmanuelMacron

There will be a European Union civilian mission in the border area between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is stated in a joint statement that was circulated after negotiations between the two countries, led by French President Macron and President Michel of the European Council of Heads of Government, according to the AFP news agency.

The mission will begin this month and will last a maximum of two months. It is not known how many people are participating. The mission is intended to help maintain peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan by mediating in the definition of borders.

Fighting between the two countries killed hundreds of people last month, until a US-brokered ceasefire took effect. Last night, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Aliyev negotiated the issue in Prague. Conversations took place in the shade of the first meeting of the European Political Communityalso a Macron initiative.

