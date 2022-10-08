Entire police team suspended after Texas elementary school massacre

Police at Uvalde school on the day of the shooting. Image access point

Since the tragic event, the local police have been the subject of heated controversy, especially since more than a dozen police officers waited outside the classrooms for more than an hour before intervening. This allowed the entrenched gunner to kill 19 children.

In August, school district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired. Now the council has decided to suspend all officers from the special police team indefinitely. They were responsible for overseeing the safety of schools in the district. It’s unclear how many officers are involved.

The press release also specifies that these employees “will now fulfill other functions in the district”. According to the council, a thorough analysis of the police response to the attack is still ongoing.

Reinforcement



In the meantime, the board has “requested the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide additional officers” to keep schools and extracurricular activities safe, the statement said. The council also assured that “the safety of staff and students will not be compromised during this transition phase”.

Last week, the parents of the children who survived the shooting sued the school district board, Reuters news agency reported.