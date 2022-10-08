New York University reaches million dollar settlement with over 230 victims of abuse by gynecologist

Former gynecologist Robert Hadden in 2020. Image access point

The recent settlement follows another $71.5 million settlement with 79 other patients of gynecologist Robert Hadden, who had been at University Hospital for nearly 20 years. In total, there are more than 230 former patients of Hadden, who was previously convicted of sexual misconduct.

Hadden has not worked at University Hospital since 2012, according to Columbia. In another lawsuit, he is accused of luring and abusing women from various US states into his office between 1993 and 2012. In 2016, the former gynecologist pleaded guilty in another abuse case. Despite a conviction, he did not have to go to prison.

The prestigious New York University says it is setting up a fund to distribute the settlement money. “We deeply regret the pain Robert Hadden’s patients have suffered,” Columbia said. “Everyone who has come forward with this is to be commended.”

In September, a similar settlement was reached by the University of Michigan. It was then a settlement of 490 million dollars (more than 503 million euros) for more than a thousand people who said they had been victims of a former sports doctor.