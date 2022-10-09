Putin demands better security Crimean bridge after explosion
Putin also ordered better monitoring of pipelines and facilities that supply Crimea with natural gas and electricity. The Russian FSB security service will be responsible for enhanced security measures.
Bridge as target
It remains unclear who was behind the explosion of part of the bridge, although Ukraine is believed to be responsible. The Ukrainians had already indicated several times that they considered the bridge a target.
According to experts, it is at least a slap in the face for Putin, in the eighth month of the bloody Russian invasion of Ukraine and eight years after the capture of Crimea.
Not decisive
Putin’s request was predicted earlier today by former armed forces commander Mart de Kruif. He told RTL Nieuws that the attack is not decisive, but annoying.
This is what it looked like this morning in De Krim:
This is because after this explosion they will have to “put more units around the bridge”. De Kruif: “Also, this must not happen again and supplies must be secured across the bridge.”
Russia is losing ground
So additional people are needed to guard the bridge. And this while Russia has been losing ground on the front line lately. So a blow for Ukraine, but not a knockout.
