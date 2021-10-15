Positive advice on the “Janssen recall” • Chicago vaccination conflict: half of agents threatened with leave

About half of Chicago’s police force could be put on unpaid leave next weekend because officers refuse to disclose their immunization status. who is writing CNN based on an estimate from the city’s largest police union. This is the latest escalation in the vaccination dispute between the union and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

In August, Lightfoot announced that all city workers were to be fully immunized by today. This also applies to agents. Only people who have not been vaccinated for medical or religious reasons are exempt from the obligation. Lightfoot relaxed the jab requirement somewhat this month by giving people until the end of this year to get their jab. Until January 1, unvaccinated people must be tested twice a week at their own expense and register their immunization status with the city.

The registration application was against the aching leg of John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago’s largest police union. He called it “the product of a dictatorship”. Catanzara said, among other things, that officers could ignore the registration requirement. Mayor Lightfoot said the call was illegal and encouraged an “illegal strike” that could endanger the safety of civilians. She is therefore suing Catanzara, she announced today.

Meanwhile, there are personnel issues at the Chicago Police Department. Other US cities that have introduced similar vaccination requirements are struggling with the same issues. At least 120 cops are currently on the streets of San Francisco. In Seattle, detectives have been deployed on patrol, among other things, due to a shortage of officers.