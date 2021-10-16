First ATMs in Paramaribo





Banking Network Suriname NV (BNETS) will start using the first Cashpnts (ATM) in Paramaribo, at the corner of Kasabaholoweg and Estreliasstraat, on October 15th. These 2 Cash Points are located in the old DSB building. BNETS will be moving to this location soon.

Improving access to financial services for all citizens is a joint effort defined in a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Social Affairs and Housing, the Ministry of Finance and Planning, the Surinamese Bankers Association (SBV) and BNETS.

As part of this cooperation and as part of the efficient delivery of financial services, there is a need for a central provider of ATMs to make cash more available, more accessible and more accessible throughout Suriname. Eventually, all ATMs of De Surinaamsche Bank, Finabank, Hakrinbank, Coöperatieve Spaar- en Kredietbank Godo, Surinaamse Postspaarbank and VCB Bank will be replaced by the red / gray ATMs of Cashpnt. ATMs can be used by customers of all banks.

The first Cashpnt was put into service on July 31, 2021, in the village of Goejaba, in the district of Sipaliwini. In the coming period, several Cashpoints will appear on the streets. From 2022, all ATMs of the aforementioned banks will be replaced by Cashpnts.