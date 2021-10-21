Polish Prime Minister stands firm in quarrel with EU, Merkel wants dialogue on solution | Abroad

Thu. Oct 21st, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Facebook Facebook crooks offer cheap iPhones, walk away with bail 1 min read

Facebook crooks offer cheap iPhones, walk away with bail

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 118
The EU more negative than ever about Turkey's membership The EU more negative than ever about Turkey’s membership 2 min read

The EU more negative than ever about Turkey’s membership

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 93
Louisa Janssen overjoyed after the interventions in Turkey: "7 liters of fat gone" Louisa Janssen overjoyed after the interventions in Turkey: “7 liters of fat gone” 2 min read

Louisa Janssen overjoyed after the interventions in Turkey: “7 liters of fat gone”

Harold Manning 1 day ago 115
No trace of Cleo (4) missing yet: police are investigating "strange noises" | Abroad No trace of Cleo (4) missing yet: police are investigating “strange noises” | Abroad 2 min read

No trace of Cleo (4) missing yet: police are investigating “strange noises” | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 120
Turkey appeals to ambassadors in western countries after calls for release of philanthropist Turkey appeals to ambassadors in western countries after calls for release of philanthropist 2 min read

Turkey appeals to ambassadors in western countries after calls for release of philanthropist

Harold Manning 2 days ago 97
Turkey invites ten ambassadors, including Dutch Turkey calls on ten ambassadors, including Dutch 1 min read

Turkey calls on ten ambassadors, including Dutch

Harold Manning 2 days ago 101

You may have missed

Dave Chappelle gets a lot of support at the London show Dave Chappelle gets a lot of support at the London show 2 min read

Dave Chappelle gets a lot of support at the London show

Maggie Benson 20 mins ago 26
Half-successful first all-South Korean launcher launched | Science Half-successful first all-South Korean launcher launched | Science 2 min read

Half-successful first all-South Korean launcher launched | Science

Phil Schwartz 21 mins ago 25
"That's nice to look at" “That’s nice to look at” 1 min read

“That’s nice to look at”

Queenie Bell 22 mins ago 24
Polish Prime Minister stands firm in quarrel with EU, Merkel wants dialogue on solution | Abroad Polish Prime Minister stands firm in quarrel with EU, Merkel wants dialogue on solution | Abroad 2 min read

Polish Prime Minister stands firm in quarrel with EU, Merkel wants dialogue on solution | Abroad

Harold Manning 26 mins ago 23