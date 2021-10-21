When Sean Lopez learned that Antifa’s mate Camillo Massagli and his girlfriend were in need of housing, he made a room in his house available to the couple. The only condition he made was that Massagli and his wife should keep things in order. The guests struggled a bit with this and it quickly led to a brawl.

Massagli then took the “law” in hand and decided to squat Lopez’s house. Lopez didn’t like it, so he tried to kick his guests out with gentle force. Massagli then called the police, but they ruled in favor of Lopez.

bubbling

The anti-fascist landlord has now lost his harmful tenants, but he’s still seething, according to a long thread on Twitter. “You crossed a line threatening me in my own apartment,” he wrote. “Two whites cannot just force a Maxican out of his property, which is helping them because they are anarchists. Peace and hope you will get some help.

The case was publicized by Antifa observer Any Ngo. On Twitter, he points out that anarchists reject the whole concept of the rule of law.